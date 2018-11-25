English
Ambareesh Bids Goodbye Before The Release Of His Son's Debut Movie!

    Amabreesh's demise has left the entire Kannada film industry in a state of shock. The veteran Kannada actor, who has been in the film industry since the past 4 decades was indeed an indispensable part of Sandalwood.

    Ambareesh and Sumalatha's son Abhishek Ambareesh too is all set to venture in to films. But unfortunately, the Rebel Star has bid goodbye to this world even before the release of his son's much awaited Kannada debut movie.

    Abhishek Ambareesh is making his big entry to the film industry with the upcoming movie Amar, which is being directed by Nagasekhar. The shoot of the film had commenced by the mid of 2018 and is currently progressing.

    Earlier, the pooja ceremony of Abhishek Ambareesh's Amar was held on May 28, 2018. The ceremony was attended by Ambareesh and Sumalatha as well. Amar is touted to be an action entertainer and Tanya Hope will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie.

    In an interview given to The New Indian express, Ambareesh had opened up about his son's acting debut. "I can't guarantee that the legacy will be taken forward, but he has to put in his best. All these years, we never told him to get into films. As parents, we gave him the best education. But then he began showing interest in acting. I guess he must have been influenced by the youngsters in the Kannada film industry", he was quoted as saying to The New Indian Express regarding the same.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 12:03 [IST]
