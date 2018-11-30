 »   »   »  Ambareesh Condolence Meet: Shivarajkumar, Jaggesh And Others Pay Their Respects To The Rebel Star

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The legendary Kannada actor and noted politician Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) shortly after being admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. His death left everyone in a state of shock and created a buzz in the industry. Following this, he was cremated with state honours on Monday(November 26, 2018), Earlier today(November 30, 2018), Ambi's condolence meet was held at the Ambedkar Bhavan. As expected, it was attended by some of his close acquaintances. Here are the photos
Sumalatha And Abhishek
Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha and his son Abhishek attended the condolence meet and interacted with the guests. Sumalatha had Ambi fell in love during their professional commitments and they ultimately tied the knot in 1991.
Sumalatha's Heartbroken
In this photo, Sumalatha can be seen shedding tears and remembering Ambareesh. This is a hard time for her and we hope that she stays strong. As fans most probably remember, Sumalatha had broken down during the Rebel Star's funeral and refused to leave his body.
Jaggesh Attends The Event
Actor-turned-politician Jaggesh too attended the meet and offered his condolences to the family. Shortly after Ambi's death, the veteran star had written a poem in Kannada and paid tribute to the matinee idol.
Sudharani,Prema and Sruthi At The Meet
Actresses Sudharani,Prema and Sruthi were seen sitting togrther during the prayer meet. Just like everyone else they too seemed to be in a sombre mood.
Ambi We Miss You
During the ceremony, a garland was put around Ambareesh's photo as per the traditions, He truly was a loved person and he will be missed big time.
Shivanna At The Event
Kannada star Shivarajkumar, who shares a lovely bond with Ambareesh's family, too attended the condolence meet and paid his last respects to the 'Mandya Gandu'. Shivanna's father Rajkumar was a close friend of the Rebel Star. Ambi, Vishnuvardhan and 'Annavru ' were regarded as the 'gold trio' of Sandalwood. Shortly after Ambi's death, SRK had said that he was like a father-figure for his family.
