English
 »   »   »  Ambareesh Death: Raghavendra Comments On Ambi Being Laid To Rest Near The Dr Rajkumar Memorial

Ambareesh Death: Raghavendra Comments On Ambi Being Laid To Rest Near The Dr Rajkumar Memorial

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The legendary Kannada actor and the bold politician Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) at a private hospital in Bengaluru shortly after he was admitted there because of respiratory issues. Following his demise, his fans demanded that his last rites be carried out in Mandya. However, his family members made it clear that they wanted the last rites to be carried out in Bengaluru.

    This led to some confusion but things got sorted out when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy announced that the 'Rebel Star' would be laid to rest near the Rajkumar memorial in Bengaluru on Monday(November 26, 2018).

    Ambareesh

    Now, actor and producer Raghavendra Rajkumar has commented on Ambareesh's death and made it clear that he has no issues with Ambi being laid to rest next to the Rajkumar memorial.

    "Ambareesh being buried next to Dr. Rajkumar's memorial is God's decision and who are we to decide about it? We will wait what the Government has to say and we'll go according to their plans," he added.
    He also added that Sandalwood had lost a father-figure in Ambi.

    "Ambareesh used to think about the Kannada film industry 24/7 and used to help the industry insiders under all circumstances. Really, we have lost a father figure in the industry and he will deeply be missed,"added Raghavendra.

    Ambareesh's death is a big loss for the Kannada film industry and it marks the end of a golden. We hope that his near and dear ones stay strong in this difficult time.

    Most Read: Ambareesh-Sumalatha Love Story: Here's How Their Friendship Turned Into Love!

    Read more about: ambareesh raghavendra rajkumar
    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 23:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue