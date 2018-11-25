 »   »   »  Ambareesh Death: Raghavendra Comments On Ambi Being Laid To Rest Near The Dr Rajkumar Memorial

The legendary Kannada actor and the bold politician Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) at a private hospital in Bengaluru shortly after he was admitted there because of respiratory issues. Following his demise, his fans demanded that his last rites be carried out in Mandya. However, his family members made it clear that they wanted the last rites to be carried out in Bengaluru.

This led to some confusion but things got sorted out when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy announced that the 'Rebel Star' would be laid to rest near the Rajkumar memorial in Bengaluru on Monday(November 26, 2018).

Now, actor and producer Raghavendra Rajkumar has commented on Ambareesh's death and made it clear that he has no issues with Ambi being laid to rest next to the Rajkumar memorial.

"Ambareesh being buried next to Dr. Rajkumar's memorial is God's decision and who are we to decide about it? We will wait what the Government has to say and we'll go according to their plans," he added.

He also added that Sandalwood had lost a father-figure in Ambi.

"Ambareesh used to think about the Kannada film industry 24/7 and used to help the industry insiders under all circumstances. Really, we have lost a father figure in the industry and he will deeply be missed,"added Raghavendra.

Ambareesh's death is a big loss for the Kannada film industry and it marks the end of a golden. We hope that his near and dear ones stay strong in this difficult time.

Most Read: Ambareesh-Sumalatha Love Story: Here's How Their Friendship Turned Into Love!