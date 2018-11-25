 »   »   »  Ambareesh Death: Shocked Fans Mourn Rebel Star’s Demise; Say It’s The End Of An Era!

Kannada actor-turned-politician Ambareesh died of cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Bengaluru yesterday (November 24, 2018). He was 66 and is survived by actress wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek. The 66-year-old actor had not been keeping well since the past few years. He was admitted to the hospital following respiratory issues. His death has shocked the film industry, politicians and fans. As soon as the news of his demise broke, several fans gathered outside the private hospital, where the actor breathed his last.

The actor was fondly known as 'Rebel Star', as his characters in several films had been that of a rebellious young man. He is also known as 'Mandayada Gandu' as the Mandya constituency was his hometown and stronghold with a huge fan following. Fans took to social media to mourn the loss. Here are a few tweets!

Fans' Tweets: Being Sudeepians & Vishnu BeingSudeepiansTM: BeingSudeepiansTM shared a collage and wrote, "#Ambareesh Sir-- you will live on in our memories. 😔😭 #AmbiMemories #RIPAmbareeshSir." - (sic) Vishnu: #Ambareesh the legend is no more 😖 om shanty. - (sic) Preethu & Raghav @Preethu36060133: #Ambareesh Sir 😫😭😭😭😭 RIP Let ur soul rest in peace sir. Miss you.... @ambreesh sir. - (sic) Raghav P: #Ambareesh has left too early! May his soul attain sadgathi! - (sic) Ranjith Kumar "ನಮ್ಮ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಂಡ್ಯದ ಗಂಡು, ಕಲಿಯುಗದ ಕರ್ಣ ಎಂದೇ ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಮತ್ತು ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಣನೀಯ ಪ್ರಮಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರು, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದ ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ನಟ, ಇಂದು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರನ್ನೂ ಬಿಟ್ಟು ಅಂಬಿ ಅಮರಾದರು! #RIPAmbareesh #RebelStarAmbareesh #Ambareesh #RIP." - (sic) Pramod & Vishwas Pramod S: ‏ ಮೂವತ್ತು ಮುತ್ತುಗಳು ಸಾಲದೆಂದು ವಜ್ರವನ್ನು ಆಯ್ದು ಹೋದ ನೀಚ ಯಮರಾಜ... Condolences to his family... #RIP #Ambareesh. - (sic) Vishwas Koushi: King is always a king RIP #Ambrish sir. - (sic) Kavin R Vijay & Varuni Kavin R Vijay: ‏ Lost a great Actor #Mandyadha_gandu #Ambrish Anna Rest in peace 😢😢😭😭😭 - (sic) Varuni: #Ambarish was one is the stalwart of kannada film industry , OM SHANTI ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ . #Ambrish RIP. - (sic) SUJAN & Somesh SUJAN: An unbearable loss 💔 Extremely sad about #Ambareesh sir's untimely death! The REBEL STAR will be immortal in all our hearts! 😢😢 - (sic) Somesh n: ‏Kannada film industry lost a diamond RIP sir 🙏 #Ambareesh #Ambrish #RebelStar #RebelstarAmbareesh. - (sic) ಕಿರಣ್ & Ranganadhan ಕಿರಣ್ ಕುಮಾರ್: Saddest day for karnataka..with the untimely death of our beloved #RebelStar #Ambareesh We lost all 3 diamonds of Kannada cinema. - (sic) Ranganadhan: Since morning Everywhere #Ambareesh old songs with #SPB voice, only those who born in 90s can feel it . Will badly miss our childhood Superstars. - (sic) @PrateekPJalan "Heart warming love and respect shown to #ambareesh across party lines, goes to show the love and respect he carried across the state and country by his peers and fans! Truly a sad day for #Sandalwood and #Politics.End of an era, my condolences to the family. #RipAmbareesh." - (sic)

(Images Source: Twitter)