 »   »   »  Ambareesh Death: These Photos Of The ‘Rebel Star’ And Rajinikanth Are Priceless

In an unfortunate and shocking development, Kannada actor and the nted politician Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) at a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering from a cardiac arrest.. He had made his big screen debut in 1972 with the iconic Vishnuvardhan starrer Naagarahaavu and began his career on a good note. Thereafter, went on to star in several popular films and this helped him become an integral part of the industry. During his career, he shared with the Kollywood legend Rajinikanth and remained good friends with him.

The two even worked together in the Tamil movie Priya and this made their friendship even stronger. Here are some rare photos of the two legends.

Not surprisingly, Rajini was one of the first stars to react to Ambareesh's death. In his tweet, he said that he had lost a good friend and a 'wonderful human being'.

On a related note, Ambareesh had acted in over 200 films in his career and proved his mettle. He was last seen in the recently released Ambi Ning Vayassaytho which did well at the box office. It was a remake of Power Pandi and featured him in the lead role.

His last movie Kurukshethra is at the post-production stage.

Ambi will be missed by one and all and we hpe that his near and dear ones stay strong in this difficult time.