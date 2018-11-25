English
 Ambareesh Death: When Rajinikanth Hinted That Ambi Was His 'Style Guru'

By
    The noted actor and politician Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) shortly after he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. . And, as expected, this left countless fans in a state of shock. Fondly called the 'Rebel Star', Ambi made his big screen debut with the 1973 cult film Naagarahaavu and began a new chapter in life. Thereafter, he went on to act in several films and this helped him find a foothold in the industry.

    During his career, he became friends with the Tamil star Rajinikanth and shared a lovely bond with him.

    A few years ago, during the 60th birthday celebrations of the Kannada idol, Rajini had spoken about his friendship with his Priya Co-actor and made a sweet revelation.
    He had said that Ambi was the one who had taught him to flick a cigarette in style. The Muthu actor had also jokingly said he was quite fond of the Biryani that was served at his place.

    Not surprisingly, Rajini was one of the first persons to to react to Ambareesh's death. In his heartfelt tweet, 'Thalaiva' said that he had lost one of his closest friends.

    Ambareesh's death is a big loss for Sandalwood and we hope that his family members stay strong in this difficult time. Ambareesh truly was an enigma and he will be missed.

    Read more about: ambareesh rajinikanth
    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 17:03 [IST]
