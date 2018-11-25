English
Ambareesh’s Funeral To Be Held In Bengaluru Tomorrow, Confirms Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

By
    The veteran actor and former Union minister Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) and this left his fans in a state of shock. The 'Rebel Star' was admitted to a private hospital following respiratory problems and passed away thereafter. Now, The Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has reacted to his death and announced that the star's funeral is going to take place on November 26, 2018 near the Dr Rajkumar Smaraka at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru, and that too with state honours.

    The legend's body will be brought to the Kanteervera Studio today(November 25, 2018) and the public will be allowed to pay tribute to him one last time.

    Ambareesh's fans wanted his funeral to be held in his native Mandya while his family members wanted it to be done in Bengaluru. And, as expected, this led to some confusion. However, following HDK's announcement, the matter has been resolved.

    In case you did not know, Ambareesh had acted in over 200 films in his career and become an inseparable part of the industry. He was last seen in the recently released Ambi Ning Vayassaytho which emerged as a big hit at the box office. It was a remake of Power Pandi and featured him in the lead role.

    It goes without saying that this is a big loss for the industry . We hope that Ambi's near and dear ones stay strong in this difficult time.

    Read more about: ambareesh hd kumaraswamy
    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 9:41 [IST]
