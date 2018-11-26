English
 »   »   »  Ambareesh Funeral: The Rebel Star's Last Rites To Be Performed In Bengaluru Today; Details Inside

By
    The veteran actor and politician Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) at a private hospital and this left his well-wishers in a state of shock. Shortly after this unfortunate development, his fans demanded that he be laid to rest in Mandya while his family members made it clear that they wanted the funeral to take place in Bengaluru. Amidst this confusion, the Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy announced that the funeral would take place on November 26, 2018 in Bengaluru.

    Following this, his body was taken to Mandya in order to allow his fans to pay tribute to him. The latest update is that the body is set to arrive in Bengaluru soon. Thereafter, it will be taken to the Krantiveera stadium where the fans would be allowed to pay their last respects.

    Ambareesh

    Post that, the body will be taken to the Krantiveera studio for the last rites. The fans will not be permitted to see the body once it enters the stadium.

    In case you did not know, Ambi was one of the biggest names in Sandalwood and he had starred in several big films. He was last seen in the Sudeep-produced Ambi Ning Vayassaayitho. It was a remake of the Tamil film Power Pandi and emerged as a big hit.

    Ambi's death is a big loss for the industry and he will be missed.

    ambareesh
    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 10:24 [IST]
