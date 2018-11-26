 »   »   »  Photos: Yash, Darshan and Others Attend Ambareesh's Funeral

Kannada cinema's 'Rebel Star', Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) shortly after being admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following respiratory problems. And, as expected, this left his fans in a state of shock. Shortly thereafter, his fans said that they wanted his funeral to be held in his native Mandya while his family members expressed a desire to have it in Bengaluru. Amidst this controversy, the Karnataka CM made it clear that the funeral would be held in Bengaluru on November 26, 2018.

As a result of the CM's instructions, the funeral took place today(November 26, 2018) at the Kanteerava Studio with State honours.

Some of the biggest names in the industry attended the funeral. Yash, Darshan and Shivarajkumar were just a few of the stars in attendance, The 'Rocking Star' was seen consoling Ambi's wife and his kind gesture won hearts.

Here are the photos

In case you did not know, Ambareesh had acted in over 200 films in his career and become an inseparable part of the industry. He began his career with the 1972 release Naagarahaavu which is regarded as a cult film.

Ambi was last seen in the recently released Ambi Ning Vayassaytho which emerged as a commercial success and received rave reviews. It was a remake of the Kollywood film Power Pandi and featured him in the lead role.

He truly was the pride of Karnataka and will be missed big time.

