 »   »   »  Ambareesh Holds A Record Which would Be Hard To Be Broken!

Kannada actor Ambareesh has left for heavenly and the much loved star's death has left the entire film fraternity as well as the Kannada movie lovers deeply sorrowed. In a career spanning more than 4 decades, he entertained the audiences with his movies and majority of his films had turned out to be big hits at the box office.

He might have started off his acting career doing supporting role and negative characters but with his hard-work, dedication and perseverance, he emerged as one among the leading actors of the Kannada film industry. In fact, Ambareesh holds a big record, which is seemingly hard to be broken.

Ambareesh holds the record for doing maximum number of Kannada movies as a lead actor. According to Wikipedia, Ambareesh played the lead character in as many as 208 movies and is ahead of the likes of other legendary actors like Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan.

Well, this indeed is a big achievement, especially considering the fact that majority of these 200 movies have come between the years 1980 and 2000. In fact, there were years when he went on to appear in more than 8 movies. This rightly shows the huge popularity that the actor enjoyed among the masses.