 »   »   »  Ambareesh's Ambi Ning Vayassaytho To Have A Re-release At The Theatres?

Ambareesh, the much loved actor of Kannada cinema has left for heavenly abode. He was last seen in the Kannada movie Ambi Ninga Vayassaytho, which had graced the big screens in the month of September. The film featured Ambareesh in the lead role and it had emerged as a super success at the box office.

Now, according to a recent report by Chitraloka, the makers of Ambi Niga Vayassaytho are planning to re-release the movie. The reports also suggest that they will donate the entire collections received, to the needy and the poor. At the same time, no official announcement regarding the re-release has been made yet.

Ambi Ninga Vayassaytho was the remake of the Tamil superhit movie Pa. Pandi, which was directed by actor Dhanush. It was after a short gap that the actor returned to lead roles in movies. All the fans and followers of Ambareesh were indeed happy to see the actor in full-form. The film won both critical as well as commercial success.

Ambi Ninga Vayassaytho had its screenplay penned by Sudeep and at the same time, the actor also portrayed the younger version of the character Ambi, portrayed by Rebel Star Ambareesh.

Meanwhile, Ambareesh will also be seen in the upcoming big movie Kurukshetra, in which he has essayed the role of Bheeshma.