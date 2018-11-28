 »   »   »  Ambareesh's Ashes Immersed In Srirangapatna As Per The Traditions

The veteran actor Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) shortly after being admitted to a private hospital because of respiratory problems. After that, the Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy announced that the Rebel Star's cremation would take place on Monday (November 26, 2018) in Bengaluru. Following the announcement, his funeral took place with state honours and it was attended by some of the biggest names from the industry. Yash, Darshan and Rockline Venkatesh were some of the big names who joined Ambi's family in the difficult hour.

Earlier today(November 28, 2018), his ashes were immersed into a river at Srirangapatna as per the religious traditions. Sumalatha an Abhishek took part in the ritual. They were joined by their close friend Rockline Venkatesh.

Barring the noted producer, no one else from the industry was present during the ceremony.

Often referred to as the 'Mandya Gandu' , Ambareesh had starred in over 200 films during his enviable career and become the pride of Sandalwood. He made his debut with the 1972 release Naagarahaavu and added a new dimension to his career. He was last seen in the recently-released Ambi Ning Vayassaytho which did well at the box office. His final film Kurukshethra is likely to hit the screens year.

