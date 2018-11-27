 »   »   »  Ambareesh's Demise: Is This The Reason Why Ramya Couldn't Come And Pay The Honours?

Ambareesh, the much loved star of Kannada cinema, was cremated with full honours yesterday (November 26, 2018) at Kanteerava Studio. Before that, the mortal remains were kept in Mandya and fans and followers were allowed to pay honours to the big star. Meanwhile, reports had surfaced that the fans were unhappy with the fact that Ramya, who is the former MP of Mandya, didn't come to pay the honours. Earlier, Ramya had expressed her grief through a tweet that she sent across upon hearing about Ambareesh's demise.

Now, reports have been doing the rounds which possibly hints the reason why she couldn't attend the funeral event or pay honours to the Rebel Star Ambareesh. Reportedly, Ramya had underwent a surgery in the month of October for the removal of a tumour from her leg and has been advised rest.

Back in the month of October, the actress-turned-politician did take to her Instagram page to reveal about the same and had also sent out a photo of her leg that underwent the surgery. She had also mentioned that her leg would remain so for the next few weeks.

Take a look at the Instagram post of Ramya here..

Now, the social media users as well as various other reports have inferred that this could be the reason why Ramya couldn't come in person to pay the last respects to Ambareesh.