English
 »   »   »  Ambareesh's Demise: Is This The Reason Why Ramya Couldn't Come And Pay The Honours?

Ambareesh's Demise: Is This The Reason Why Ramya Couldn't Come And Pay The Honours?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ambareesh, the much loved star of Kannada cinema, was cremated with full honours yesterday (November 26, 2018) at Kanteerava Studio. Before that, the mortal remains were kept in Mandya and fans and followers were allowed to pay honours to the big star. Meanwhile, reports had surfaced that the fans were unhappy with the fact that Ramya, who is the former MP of Mandya, didn't come to pay the honours. Earlier, Ramya had expressed her grief through a tweet that she sent across upon hearing about Ambareesh's demise.

    Ambareeshs Demise: Is This The Reason Why Ramya Couldnt Come Pay The Honours?

    Now, reports have been doing the rounds which possibly hints the reason why she couldn't attend the funeral event or pay honours to the Rebel Star Ambareesh. Reportedly, Ramya had underwent a surgery in the month of October for the removal of a tumour from her leg and has been advised rest.

    Back in the month of October, the actress-turned-politician did take to her Instagram page to reveal about the same and had also sent out a photo of her leg that underwent the surgery. She had also mentioned that her leg would remain so for the next few weeks.

    Take a look at the Instagram post of Ramya here..

    View this post on Instagram

    That’s me for the next few weeks, what a bummer! but atleast my foot is now tumour and cancer free *awaiting biopsy* 🤞🏽If any of you feel pain in your body go see a doctor, don’t ignore it like I did. Giant cell tumour of the tendon sheath is 1 in a million and mostly affects women, it’s benign and can turn malignant. Early detection is key. And my biggest lesson- to always listen to my body #loveyourself ❤️ P.s will restart the #nosugarchallenge on Monday 😀

    A post shared by Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) on Oct 19, 2018 at 10:44am PDT

    Now, the social media users as well as various other reports have inferred that this could be the reason why Ramya couldn't come in person to pay the last respects to Ambareesh.

    Read more about: ramya ambareesh
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue