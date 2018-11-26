 »   »   »  Ambareesh's Demise: South Indian Celebrities Pay Final Respect To The Rebel Star!

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Ambareesh were close friends and they have acted together in a couple of movies. The actor came down to Bengaluru to offer final respects to his good friend and got emotional upon seeing the mortal remains. While speaking to the media, he mentioned that it is impossible to get a person like Ambareesh again.

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi too was there in Bengaluru to pay respects to his good friend. The Megastar broke down upon seeing the body of the rebel star.

Prakash Raj and Ravichandran

In this picture, you could see Chief Minister HD Kumarasamy along with superstar Rajinikanth. Popular actor Prakash Raj, Kannada Actor V Ravichandran can also be seen in the picture.

Sarathkumar & Radhika Sarathkumar

Popular Tamil actor Sarathkumar and his wife Raadhika Sarathkumar too were present in Bengaluru to pay final respects to Ambareesh.

Mohan Babu

Telugu actor Mohan Babu, who shared a very cordial relationship with Ambareesh, came down to Bengaluru yesterday. The actor broke down upon seeing Ambareesh's mortal remains.