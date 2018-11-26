English
 »   »   »  Ambareesh's Demise: South Indian Celebrities Pay Final Respect To The Rebel Star!

Ambareesh's Demise: South Indian Celebrities Pay Final Respect To The Rebel Star!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ambareesh, the much loved star of Kannada cinema, has bid goodbye and his loss is an irreplaceable one for the entire film fraternity. In fact, he wasn't a celebrity confined to Kannada cinema alone as his popularity, especially in the celebrity circles, had extended to the other language film industries as well. He shared a very cordial relationship with top stars of the South Indian film industry.

    Ambareesh's mortal remains were kept at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru yesterday (November 25, 2018) and the dear ones of the actor made it a point to pay their last respect to the icon of Kannada Cinema. Read on to know more.

    Rajinikanth

    Rajinikanth and Ambareesh were close friends and they have acted together in a couple of movies. The actor came down to Bengaluru to offer final respects to his good friend and got emotional upon seeing the mortal remains. While speaking to the media, he mentioned that it is impossible to get a person like Ambareesh again.

    Chiranjeevi

    Megastar Chiranjeevi too was there in Bengaluru to pay respects to his good friend. The Megastar broke down upon seeing the body of the rebel star.

    Prakash Raj and Ravichandran

    In this picture, you could see Chief Minister HD Kumarasamy along with superstar Rajinikanth. Popular actor Prakash Raj, Kannada Actor V Ravichandran can also be seen in the picture.

    Sarathkumar & Radhika Sarathkumar

    Popular Tamil actor Sarathkumar and his wife Raadhika Sarathkumar too were present in Bengaluru to pay final respects to Ambareesh.

    Mohan Babu

    Telugu actor Mohan Babu, who shared a very cordial relationship with Ambareesh, came down to Bengaluru yesterday. The actor broke down upon seeing Ambareesh's mortal remains.

    Apart from this, the top celebrities of the Kannada film industry too came out to pay respect to their favourite star.

    Read more about: ambareesh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue