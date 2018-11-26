 »   »   »  Ambareesh's Demise: South Indian Celebrities Pay Final Respect To The Rebel Star!

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Ambareesh were close friends and they have acted together in a couple of movies. The actor came down to Bengaluru to offer final respects to his good friend and got emotional upon seeing the mortal remains. While speaking to the media, he mentioned that it is impossible to get a person like Ambareesh again.

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi too was there in Bengaluru to pay respects to his good friend. The Megastar broke down upon seeing the body of the rebel star.

Shivarajkumar

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar also visited the Kantiveera stadium, to pay respects to Rebel Star Ambareesh.

Sudeep

Popular actor Sudeep, who has worked with Ambareesh in a couple of movies, paid respects to Ambareesh.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar also reached Kantiveera stadium to pay respects to Ambareesh. Both of them had worked together in the movie Dodmane Huduga.

Sarathkumar & Radhika Sarathkumar

Popular Tamil actor Sarathkumar and his wife Raadhika Sarathkumar too were present in Bengaluru to pay final respects to Ambareesh.

Arjun

Action Kind Arjun, who shared a cordial relationship with Ambareesh, got emotional upon seeing the mortal remains of Ambareesh

Mohan Babu

Telugu actor Mohan Babu, who shared a very cordial relationship with Ambareesh, came down to Bengaluru yesterday. The actor broke down upon seeing Ambareesh's mortal remains.