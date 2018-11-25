English
 »   »   »  Ambareesh Shared Special Bond With Dr Rajkumar

Ambareesh Shared Special Bond With Dr Rajkumar

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Veteran actor Ambareesh shared a great bond with not just Rajnikanth, but also was good friends with late actors Dr Vishnuvardhan and Dr Rajkumar. Ambareesh and Dr Raj worked together in the film Odahuttidavaru, which was highly successful at the box office. During the launch of the book 'Dr Rajkumar Samagra Charithre' Ambareesh said that working with Annavru and the time spent with him was his most cherished experience. The actor added that he shared a special relationship with Dr Raj, who spoke to him like a true friend.

    During Dr Rajkumar's 86th birthday celebrations at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Ambareesh, who was the chief guest, narrated a couple of incidents which were examples of the special bond the Rebel Star and Annavru shared.

    Ambareesh Shared Special Bond With Dr Rajkumar

    Ambareesh had recalled how his mother was upset with his behaviour (as he didn't greet Dr Rajkumar) at an award function and blasted him! He told Chitroloka, "The Lavanya Writers Forum had organised an award function many years back. Dr Rajkumar had got the best actor award for his performance in a film, while I had got the best villain award for another film. I had gone to the award function with my mother."

    He further added, "Dr Rajkumar was sitting on the stage and my mother told me to wish him. But I didn't greet him as I feared whether he would see me or not. Later on the stage, Dr Rajkumar greeted me and talked with me affectionately. My mother was very much upset with my behaviour and she blasted me for my behaviour till we reached Mysore."

    The actor also had revealed that Rajkumar had high regards for him. He narrated another incident, in which he observed people coming and talking to Rajkumar, while he was shooting, but he never took them seriously. When he asked why he was not attentive, Dr Raj told, "They are complaints on other actors and nothing else."

    Ambareesh further had said, "Dr Rajkumar said that though he had heard complaints about many other actors, he never heard a complaint about me.''

    Most Read: Ambareesh Death: Shocked Fans Mourn Rebel Star's Demise; Say It's An End Of An Era!

    Read more about: ambareesh rajkumar
    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue