 »   »   »  Ambareesh Shared Special Bond With Dr Rajkumar

Veteran actor Ambareesh shared a great bond with not just Rajnikanth, but also was good friends with late actors Dr Vishnuvardhan and Dr Rajkumar. Ambareesh and Dr Raj worked together in the film Odahuttidavaru, which was highly successful at the box office. During the launch of the book 'Dr Rajkumar Samagra Charithre' Ambareesh said that working with Annavru and the time spent with him was his most cherished experience. The actor added that he shared a special relationship with Dr Raj, who spoke to him like a true friend.

During Dr Rajkumar's 86th birthday celebrations at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Ambareesh, who was the chief guest, narrated a couple of incidents which were examples of the special bond the Rebel Star and Annavru shared.

Ambareesh had recalled how his mother was upset with his behaviour (as he didn't greet Dr Rajkumar) at an award function and blasted him! He told Chitroloka, "The Lavanya Writers Forum had organised an award function many years back. Dr Rajkumar had got the best actor award for his performance in a film, while I had got the best villain award for another film. I had gone to the award function with my mother."

He further added, "Dr Rajkumar was sitting on the stage and my mother told me to wish him. But I didn't greet him as I feared whether he would see me or not. Later on the stage, Dr Rajkumar greeted me and talked with me affectionately. My mother was very much upset with my behaviour and she blasted me for my behaviour till we reached Mysore."

The actor also had revealed that Rajkumar had high regards for him. He narrated another incident, in which he observed people coming and talking to Rajkumar, while he was shooting, but he never took them seriously. When he asked why he was not attentive, Dr Raj told, "They are complaints on other actors and nothing else."

Ambareesh further had said, "Dr Rajkumar said that though he had heard complaints about many other actors, he never heard a complaint about me.''

