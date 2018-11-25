 »   »   »  Ambareesh Shocked Everyone On His Birthday By Predicting His Last Movie, It Turned Out To Be True

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ambareesh passed away last night due to a cardic arrest on November 24, 2018 and his sudden demise has saddened one and all. His place is irreplaceable in the Kannada film industry and it feels like Sandalwood has lost its father figure. Also, during his 66th birthday this year on May 29, 2018, Ambareesh shocked everyone by predicting that 'Ambi Ning Vayassaytho' might be his last movie and as sad as it might sound, his prediction turned out to be true. Read below what he actually said...
Ambi Ning Vayassaytho Might Be My Last Movie
When there was joy all around as Ambareesh celebrated his 66th birthday on May 29, 2018, Ambareesh shocked everyone by predicting about his last movie by saying, "After the release of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, I have decided that I will not sign any other movie."
His Prediction Turned Out To Be True
When Ambareesh said the shocking statements on his 66th birthday, people brushed it off as a joke, but unfortunately, his prediction turned out to be true. It was not only his last movie, but was his last few months on earth as well.
Ambi Ning Vayassaytho
The movie Ambi Ning Vayassaytho released on September 27, 2018. The movie also starred Kiccha Sudeep who played the role of a young Ambareesh. The movie saw Ambareesh riding a bullet sporting a jacket and sunglasses and also working on the fields. The story was written by Tamil star Dhanush.
We Will Miss You Ambareesh
Ambareesh will be missed by one and all and we wish and hope that he comes back to the Kannada film industry in some way or the other. RIP Ambareesh.
