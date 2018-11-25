 »   »   »  Ambareesh-Sumalatha Love Story: Here's How Their Friendship Turned Into Love!

A usually daring and dashing personality and an outspoken person embraced bachelorhood till he turned 39 years. The star who was seen as a vibrant and a livewire during his heydays kept sets on toes whenever he reported to the shooting spot and it was in 1984 when Ambareesh's life took a big turn.

Ahuthi, a movie in 1984 had the Rebel star Ambareesh as the male lead and had a newcomer in Kannada cinema, Sumalatha Naidu. Sumalatha was born in a Naidu family in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh in 1963 and made her debut in 1979 with a Telugu cinema. She was already a star before she set her foot in the industry with Ahuthi.

Ambareesh and Sumalatha were poles apart in their nature and that helped the duo to bring themselves together, voiced Sumalatha once upon a time in an interview.

Ambareesh was always full of sound and filled with exuberance who ensured that no one was sunken with low energy in sets during a film shoot. On the contrast, Sumalatha was a soft-spoken person who was reserved to herself with a limited conversation. She had once stated that no Ambareesh's antics and energetic act were able to catch her attention as she was spending most of her off-screen time reading books.

She was initially a bit apprehensive about working with the Rebel Star as there were many stories doing rounds about his attitude and behaviour. This prompted her to maintain certain amount of distance from the star and establish friendship only at a limited level.

However, both of them developed a decent level of friendship from this point onwards and it was in 1987, during the shooting of New Delhi that the duo's proximity grew formidable and closer.

Sumalatha's nature, which was devoid of a typical cinema celebrity, made Ambareesh develop a strong liking towards the former, asserted Mrs Ambareesh.

It was in 1989 when Rebel Star made his intentions clear to the beautiful actress and finally proposed in a unique manner to Sumalatha.

Ambareesh had shared that he had written a letter to the multi-language actress, which read, "Rebel in Trouble", as the proposal intention had gone quite hasty. The combination of a dignified female and a rebellious and a dynamic male was quite a pair in the making and hence proved that the opposite poles attract each other.

Finally, the lovebirds accepted their mutual love to each other and entered a wedlock in 1991 and led a contented, blessed and a harmonious life for a span of over 27 years.