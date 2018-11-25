 »   »   »  Ambareesh & Vishnuvardhan: The Friendship That Existed Between The 2 Icons Of Kannada Cinema!

The film Nagarahaavu, which had released in the year 1972 was indeed a pathbreaking movie in the history of Kannada cinema. The debut film of Ambareesh was also the first venture of Vishnuvardhan as a lead hero. The phenomenal success of the film made both the actors notable faces of the Kannada film industry.

Ambareesh and Vishnuvardhan's friendship started off with the movie Nagarahaavu and it continued forever without any frictions and egos, even after both of them turned out to be the big stars of the Kannada film industry.

Ambareesh and Vishnuvardhan had shared the screen space in a good number of movies. In some of the films, Ambareesh had essayed the antagonist role while Vishnuvardhan played the lead role. But still, one among the most loved films of this combo continues to be Diggajaru, which had graced the screens back in the year 2001. The movie, which narrated a tale of friendship, is still loved by one and all. This movie also marked the last on-screen appearance of the much-loved duo of the film industry.

Upon Vishnuvardhan's death in the year 2009, it was Ambareesh who stood in the front in handling and coordinating the funeral events of his dear friend.