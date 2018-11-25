 »   »   »  RIP Ambareesh: The Actor Was Never Shy To Experiment With Different Kinds Of Roles!

Ambareesh Donning A Saree

Ambareesh is seen donning a pink saree and he never shied away from experimenting with different kinds of roles. He had fun in every character he played and that positively reflected on the silver screen and enthralled the audiences.

The Blonde & The Beautiful

Ambareesh was versatile in everything that he did and could pull off the role of a baddie, hero and a young dude with so much ease. In case you've not seen Ambareesh in a blonde look, look no further than this picture.

The Serious Look

From playing fun and witty roles to sporting a beard and glasses in a serious avatar, Ambareesh has been there and done that, folks!

The Evergreen Look

From wearing a saree to the blonde look and the evergreen dashing hero that he was, he carried every look professionally and won the hearts of the audience all across Karnataka. RIP Ambareesh, we will miss you!