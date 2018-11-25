English
 »   »   »  RIP Ambareesh: The Actor Was Never Shy To Experiment With Different Kinds Of Roles!

RIP Ambareesh: The Actor Was Never Shy To Experiment With Different Kinds Of Roles!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ambareesh passed away last night on November 24, 2018, as he suffered from a cardiac arrest. His sudden demise has left a void in Sandalwood which can never be filled and there is sadness all across South India. Ambareesh, first got into movies as a villain in Naagarahaavu and later won people's hearts by playing a hero. His journey was amazing and he never shied away from experimenting with different roles. From donning a saree to going blonde for a song, he's been there and done that. Check out the pictures below...

    Ambareesh Donning A Saree

    Ambareesh is seen donning a pink saree and he never shied away from experimenting with different kinds of roles. He had fun in every character he played and that positively reflected on the silver screen and enthralled the audiences.

    The Blonde & The Beautiful

    Ambareesh was versatile in everything that he did and could pull off the role of a baddie, hero and a young dude with so much ease. In case you've not seen Ambareesh in a blonde look, look no further than this picture.

    The Serious Look

    From playing fun and witty roles to sporting a beard and glasses in a serious avatar, Ambareesh has been there and done that, folks!

    The Evergreen Look

    With Ambareesh, the best was always on our fingertips. From wearing a saree to the blonde look and the evergreen dashing hero that he was, carried every look professionally and won the hearts of the audience all across Karnataka. RIP Ambareesh, we miss you!

    Most Read: A Timeline From 2013: When Ambareesh Showed His Love For The Kingfisher Derby In Bangalore

    Read more about: ambareesh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue