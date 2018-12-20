 »   »   »  Amidst The Recent Controversy, Will KGF Release Tomorrow? Producer Issues A Statement

The dashing Yash is one of the mst popular stars in the Kannada filnm industry tday. He is held in high regard by the fans because of his macho looks and bindass nature. At present, he is gearing up for the release of KGF. The film has created a buzz amongst the fans and is the biggest release of his career. It is slated to release on December 21, 2018. Now, hours before its release, KGF has hit a roadblock.

As per the latest reports, a Civil Court has ordered a stay on the film and it is likely to get pushed to January 7, 2019. Apparently, a case had been filed in the court stating that the film is based on the life of a gangster named Tangu. The petition further states that only one Venkatesh has the rights fr making a film on Tangu's life.

It seems that because of this issue, the film has landed in a soup. Despite these controversies, the film's producer has confirmed that the film will hit the screens as planned

This is a dicey situation and it remains to be seen what happens next.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, it also has Srinidhi in the lead and is slated to hit the screens in five languages