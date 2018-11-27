 »   »   »  An Emotional Darshan Hugged Yash During Ambareesh's Funeral; Was It A Token Of Love & Gratitude?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ambareesh was one such senior actor who had shared a cordial relationship and close bond with the younger generation of his actors. The younger actors looked up to him and he was approachable to one and all. Ambareesh's funeral was attended by the who's who of the Kannada film industry and the celebrities made it a point to give their favourite senior actor and dear friend a befitting goodbye with all the respects and honours. Right from young sensation Yash to superstar Darshan, who shared very close bond with Ambareesh, all of them were present for the funeral of Ambareesh. Read on to know more.
Yash's Presence
Yash was there throughout the last journey of Ambareesh. Right from the day the mortal remains were kept in Mandya to the funeral event that was held on Monday, Yash was present and offered the necessary support and help.
Ambareesh And Yash
Yash, the young sensation of Kannada cinema had shared a very cordial relationship with Ambareesh. They have acted together in the film and moreover, Ambareesh was a prominent guest in many film-related events of Yash.
Darshan Was In Sweden
Darshan was in Sweden for the shoot of his upcoming film when Ambareesh had passed away. Darshan and the team cancelled the shoot immediately and came down to Bengaluru to pay his respects to the legend.
Reached On Monday
Since the shoot was in Sweden, Darshan was only able to reach Bengaluru by Monday morning after long flying hours. Nevertheless, Darshan came to pay last respects to Ambareesh straight away. Darshan was there for the entire funeral procession and also made it a point to support Ambareesh's family during the tough time.
Ambareesh And Darshan
The close bond that Darshan had shared with Ambareesh is well-known to all. Ambareesh was like a friend, guide and much more to Darshan. The superstar became emotional after seeing the mortal remains of Ambareesh.
Emotional Darshan Hugged Yash?
Earlier, Darshan was seen hugging young actor Yash, when they met initially during the funeral procession. It seems like the former did this as a token of love and gratitude towards Yash, who offered all the necessary support during his initial absence.