 »   »   »  An Emotional Darshan Hugged Yash During Ambareesh's Funeral; Was It A Token Of Love & Gratitude?

Yash's Presence

Yash was there throughout the last journey of Ambareesh. Right from the day the mortal remains were kept in Mandya to the funeral event that was held on Monday, Yash was present and offered the necessary support and help.

Ambareesh And Yash

Yash, the young sensation of Kannada cinema had shared a very cordial relationship with Ambareesh. They have acted together in the film and moreover, Ambareesh was a prominent guest in many film-related events of Yash.

Darshan Was In Sweden

Darshan was in Sweden for the shoot of his upcoming film when Ambareesh had passed away. Darshan and the team cancelled the shoot immediately and came down to Bengaluru to pay his respects to the legend.

Reached On Monday

Since the shoot was in Sweden, Darshan was only able to reach Bengaluru by Monday morning after long flying hours. Nevertheless, Darshan came to pay last respects to Ambareesh straight away. Darshan was there for the entire funeral procession and also made it a point to support Ambareesh's family during the tough time.

Ambareesh And Darshan

The close bond that Darshan had shared with Ambareesh is well-known to all. Ambareesh was like a friend, guide and much more to Darshan. The superstar became emotional after seeing the mortal remains of Ambareesh.

Emotional Darshan Hugged Yash?

Earlier, Darshan was seen hugging young actor Yash, when they met initially during the funeral procession. It seems like the former did this as a token of love and gratitude towards Yash, who offered all the necessary support during his initial absence.