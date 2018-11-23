 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 Latest Update: Kavitha Fails To Keep Her Promise, Andy Feels Dejected

The nomination process early this week had both Kavitha and Andy in an entangled position of nominating one amongst themselves. It was finally sorted out amicably by the duo that Andy would be the person who gets nominated while Kavitha would agree to dedicate 10 minutes of her time every day to Andy for a casual discussion.

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6, Andy and Kavitha had a huge fight over their 'agreement'.

Jayashree's Influence on Kavitha

Jayashree advised Kavitha to refrain from speaking to Andy one on one as that could have an adverse effect. Jayashree felt that as Andy's impression on the audience is not too impressive. Kavitha's supposed proximity to him could affect the image of the small screen actress. She also felt that Kavitha's fans could switch to Andy's support feeling that the young actress is getting close to the controversial contestant.

A House of Court

Bigg Boss had provided a chance to the housemates to vent out their disappointments by expressing the same in the Q card and getting things sorted out with Murali being the judge. Though only a few issues were expected, the tussle between Andy and Kavitha was blown out of proportion.

Kavitha-Andy Saga

Kavitha wrote a big complaint about Andy, stating that her commitment of sparing 10 minutes a day to him was being misused by as she was being stalked everywhere and almost at every point of time. She exclaimed that though Andy's request of spending 10 minutes a day with her was more seen as a normal request, it transpired to be a compelling demand from the male contestant which eventually put the Lakshmi Baramma actress in a fix.

Andy came in with his response, stating that Kavitha had utilized the scene and Andy's weakness of his liking towards her. He said that Kavitha just wanted to save herself from the nomination process and hence, agreed to speak to him every day for 10 minutes. The debate turned out to be a heated one and it was time for the judge, Murali to pull down curtains by rendering his take on the overall issue.

Both Kavitha and Andy weren't too satisfied with the outcome and it was Andy, who was left way too dejected post the day's episode.

Andy Blames Jayashree & Shashi

Andy was miffed with Shashi's overall attitude and his supposed proximity with female contestants. He claimed that Shashi was the real remote control of the group where he controls both Kavitha and Jayashree for his own benefits and the blamed contestant doesn't involve with any other male contestants in the house.