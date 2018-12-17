 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 Latest Eviction: Nayana Exits The Sudeep-hosted Show

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 has reached the halfway and it has been quite a turbulent journey so far. We have seen everything, right from romance to conflict, and this has added a new dimension to the show. The action continued during the latest episode which proved to be a memorable affair.

Rakesh-Akshatha's Friendship Fallout

Post the advice from Akshatha's mother to keep away from Rakesh, the female contestant has been trying to achieve the same religiously which is irking the North Indian lad. The small act of sharing scissors made Rakesh agitated and he ended up shouting on the contestants. This reaction from him made Akshatha shed tears for a while but she returned to normal in no time. Both contestants, who were adhesive to each other once, are now poles apart.

Wildcard Entry

Just to spice up the proceedings, Bigg Boss has introduced 3 wildcard female contestants. Gorgeous looking Jeevitha & Meghashree have entered the house which has been a great reason for contestants such as Naveen, Andy & Rakesh to increase the energy and participation levels in the house. While Niveditha Gowda, a former contestant of Bigg Boss season 5, is a guest inside for a span of 2 weeks.

A Promise

Andy, who has employed his own style of gameplay with the attack and comment game, was caught for his own mouth on Saturday. During a certain task, Andy had assured to shave half his head if Kavitha as a captain, made an unbiased decision after a certain task. Much to his dismay, Kavitha had passed a fair decision and everyone including Andy had forgotten about the vow.

Kichcha Sudeep on Saturday asked the housemates to consider Bigg Boss seriously and also be watchful of their words. This prompted Sudeep to instruct Andy to keep up with his promise and thus, the latter got half his head shaved.

The Eviction

Though expected at the outset, the eviction of Nayana was a tad disappointing for the housemates as she was seen as a genuine and lovable person without much fights and controversies. It was Naveen Sajju who seemed have been affected the most as he wept inconsolably for some time.

With the tasks, competition and seriousness getting bigger and better, the second half of the show is set to be even better