 »   »   »  Big Boss Kannada Season 6 Latest Nominations: Rakesh Irks Akshatha!

Another Monday and another new week which spiced up the proceeding once the nomination process kick-started. Since Jeevitha, Niveditha Gowda and Meghashree entered the house, Bigg Boss had asked 3 other contestants to nominate 3 other contestants directly which made Andy, Rakesh & Akshatha get nominated directly.

Post the nomination process, Bigg Boss had asked Rakesh, the captain of the house, to either save himself or any other contestant for the week. Rakesh took Murali’s name justifying the fact that the senior contestant would bring equilibrium and sturdiness into the house in many avenues. This action from Rakesh invoked mixed reactions from the housemates.

While few appreciated housemates for being genuine and not saving himself and Akshatha from the nomination process, others such as Naveen, Andy, Jayashree & Akshatha blamed Rakesh for his decision of saving Murali.

Akshatha waged a huge war with harsh words and expressions on Rakesh while the latter was seen consoling and convincing the former.

The tug of war continued between the duo and at one point of time, Akshatha busted out on Rakesh for irking her continuously which assembled the housemates to the spot and thus, separate both of them from the scene.

A clearly broken down Akshatha was consoled by Andy who cushioned her saying that Rakesh is just a contestant in the reality show who is just playing his game by using the situations and people and there is nothing beyond this point. He also stressed that it is Akshatha who has genuine feelings towards the former RJ and it is that point which is hurting the theatre artist the most.

In a certain small activity inside the house, Akshatha called Rakesh as her mother inside the house for showing the care and providing warmth in the initial weeks when she needed the most. This statement made both grow tad bit emotional which created a slight pause moment inside the house.