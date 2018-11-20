 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 Nov 19 Episode Recap: These Contestants Get Nominated For Eviction

A new Monday after the eviction process over the weekend saw another nomination process for the week. The nomination was a tad bit different, unlike the previous weeks, as Bigg Boss paired 2 contestants in the confession room and asked them to discuss between themselves for one contestant to get nominated and the other to get saved. Here is a look at all that transpired during the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6

Rapid Rashmi & Jayashree

Jayashree requested Rashmi to grant her a present for the coming Saturday, as the same coincided with her birthday to which Rashmi agreed instantly without any hesitation.

Dhanraj & Naveen

Much similar to the Rashmi-Jayashree duo, Dhanraj too nominated himself stating that he is confident of facing the nomination process with more experience from the previous weeks and that he had no apprehensions in facing the test.

Ravi & Nayana

The duo got into a certain debate highlighting their pros and the other contestant's cons for quite some time. Finally, it was Ravi, who budged down to the overall performance and got himself nominated for the present week.

Akshatha & Rakesh

Both Akshatha & Rakesh were busy saving each other and nominating themselves to save the other. After a long conversation, growing emotional and sharing an affectionate bond, Akshatha gave up her chances, as she was guilty of not saving Rakesh the previous week during the task. Both contestants hugged each other and shed a few tears post the process.

Kavitha & Andy

Probably the toughest with a prolonged discussion for the nomination process, Kavitha urged Andy to nominate himself, as he has the Suraksha Kavacha, while Andy asked Kavitha to nominate herself, as her fan following is humongous. Though Kavitha nominated herself, Andy's cheesy and dramatic words made Kavitha to back out from the nomination. Bigg Boss asked the duo to work it out in private and provide their mutual consent, to which Andy asked Kavitha to speak to him for 10 minutes every day.

Murali & Sonu

Sonu was quite resistant is accepting her flaws or negatives when they were stated by Murali and was always on the defense for every counter attack by Murali. Finally, Murali took the heat on him, as he opined to Sonu that one eventually will have to move to the nomination process and hence, Murali chose to nominate his name, since this would be a never-ending process.

Rashmi, Dhanraj, Ravi, Akshatha, Andy & Murali were nominated for the present week. Shashi was given a special power to save one contestant and Anand was chosen by the house captain.

One Day Chief Minister

Bigg Boss asked captain Shashi to select a few contestants to prepare and deliver their promises as a one-day CM, in which Dhanraj, Ravi, Rashmi, Andy and Murali were chosen as the contestants. Though all of them delivered powerful and convincing manifestos, Murali was crowned the best who occupied the number 1 spot, followed by Andy in the second place and Rashmi in the third.

Fun Task

A fun task was given to the housemates with some properties. Housemates were asked to use the props and enact a funny scene similar to a commercial movie scene.

