 »   »   » Celebrities Mourn Kashinath's Demise!

Celebrities of the industry have expressed their shock and grief over the sad demise of the prominent film-maker of the Kannada cinema, Kashinath.

Let us check out some of the celebrities' responses.

Puneeth Rajkumar: One of the most innovative, talented actor, #Kashinath, passed away today. May his soul #RestInPeace.- Sic

Priyanka Upendra: Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing on of Kashinath Sir.Praying that his soul finds peace.Strength, love and prayers for his family- Sic

Director Simple Suni tweeted: "May the soul of, mentor Kashinath, who brought different flavour, rest in peace"

Rakshith Shetty: "May the legendary actor turned director rest in peace"

Jaggesh: "Actors depart physically but will remain in every cinema fan's heart forever with their work. I pray to god to enable his family with confidence and grit during this need of the hour"

Malavika Avinash: " A trendsetter of sorts, he created History with his Anubhava, Guru to several...An inspiration who taught few generations to laugh! Om Shanti"

Harshika Poonacha: RIP Kashinath sir. U have made us laugh in all your movies and proved that no actor can replace ur genre of movies and your kind of performance . You will be deeply missed sir #RIPKashinathSir

#KannadaFilmIndustryGreatLoss Matthe hutti banni #KashinathSir...- Sic

Ramesh Aravind: This was the final selfie with him.RIP Kashinath- Sic

Ramesh Aravind had posted a selfie image with Kashinath which was captured during the reality show, Weekend with Ramesh.

Ganesh (Golden Star): I am so saddened to know about the demise of Kashinath sir.He was a kind & a learned man. RIP- Sic

Karthik Gowda (Producer, Hombale Films): RIP Kashinath Sir. He brought a change in the way cinemas were made. Brought a whole lot of talent like uppi sir to the industry. Shocked by the news.- Sic

Rakshitha Prem: We lost one of our best today .... RIP Kashinath sir ....- Sic

Well-known politician, Dr G Parameshwara tweeted: Well-known director and actor Kashinath is no more amongst us. The credit for introducing new talents to the Kannada film industry goes to him. Kashinath, who created the new wave in the industry, cannot be replaced. #Kashinath #RIP- Sic

Dinakar Toogudeepa: May the Legendary Director/Actor Kashinath Sir's Soul R.I.P. He has always been a Source Of Inspiration to Many Budding Young Directors.- Sic

R Manoranjan: Rip kashinath sir. you will always be remembered- Sic

Ramya: Rest In Peace #Kashinath sir! Our condolences to his family- Sic

Tejaswini Prakash: Kashinath who created a different trend in kannada film industry with his films.While his films have attained a cult status today RIP Sir- Sic

Chief Editor of Vishwawani Daily, Vishweshwar Bhat tweeted: Kannada film actor and friend Kashinath, who gave a different dimension to Kannada film industry, has died this morning. Kashinath, a senior film actor and director, was suffering from cancer. May his soul rest in peace.- Sic

Director Prashanth Raj, who had directed Kashinath in Zoom, expressed his grief: An Inspiration Actor Film maker of our Industry Team #Zoom had an opportunity to work Kashinath sir u will be missed sir #Rip #Kashinath- Sic