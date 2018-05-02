 »   »   » Chiranjeevi Sarja & Meghana Raj Enter The Wedlock!

Related Articles
It's wedding time in Sandalwood and two of its most loved celebrities have entered the wedlock. Popular actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and actress Meghana Raj have tied the knot and have entered the new phase of their life.
The wedding ceremony according to the Hindu customs, was held today (May 2, 2018) in Bangalore at White Petals in Palace Grounds. The event was attended by the friends, family of the couple and some celebrities as well. Earlier, a wedding function according to the Christian rituals was held on April 30, 2018 in Bangalore itself. Take a look at few pictures from Chiranjeevi Sarja-Meghana Sundar Raj wedding ceremony.
Chiranjeevi Sarja & Meghana Sundar Raj
Reportedly, Chiranjeevi & Meghana Raj have known each other since a decade. They have acted together in the film Aatagaru, released in the year 2015. According to the reports, they have been in love with each other since the past 5 years.
The Costumes..
For the wedding ceremony that was held today this morning, Meghana Raj opted to wear a specially designed silk saree whereas Chiranjeevi Sarja was spotted wearing Dhothi and Shirt.
Family
Chiranjeevi Sarja is the grand son of veteran actor Shakthi Prasad. Popular actor Arjun Sarja is Chiranjeevi Sarja's uncle. On the other hand, Meghana Raj is the daughter of popular actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshi.
Christian Wedding
For the Christian wedding that was held a few days ago, Meghana Raj was seen wearing a specially designed gown and Chiranjeevi Sarja opted to wear a three-piece suit.
Wishes For The Couple..
Wishes are pouring in for the new couple of Sandalwood. Popular actor Sudeep wrote on his Twitter page " My bst wshs to u two. @meghanasraj & @chirusarja Let this togetherness last forever and Wshn u both Happiness and Smiles. Have a wonderful life together. God bless."- (sic)
Popular actess Kriti Kharbanda wrote "Happy happy married life @chirusarja @meghanasraj ❤️❤️ wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness!!!!". - (sic)
