 »   »   » Chiranjeevi Sarja & Meghana Raj Enter The Wedlock!

Chiranjeevi Sarja & Meghana Sundar Raj

Reportedly, Chiranjeevi & Meghana Raj have known each other since a decade. They have acted together in the film Aatagaru, released in the year 2015. According to the reports, they have been in love with each other since the past 5 years.

The Costumes..

For the wedding ceremony that was held today this morning, Meghana Raj opted to wear a specially designed silk saree whereas Chiranjeevi Sarja was spotted wearing Dhothi and Shirt.

Family

Chiranjeevi Sarja is the grand son of veteran actor Shakthi Prasad. Popular actor Arjun Sarja is Chiranjeevi Sarja's uncle. On the other hand, Meghana Raj is the daughter of popular actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshi.

Christian Wedding

For the Christian wedding that was held a few days ago, Meghana Raj was seen wearing a specially designed gown and Chiranjeevi Sarja opted to wear a three-piece suit.

Wishes For The Couple..

Wishes are pouring in for the new couple of Sandalwood. Popular actor Sudeep wrote on his Twitter page " My bst wshs to u two. @meghanasraj & @chirusarja Let this togetherness last forever and Wshn u both Happiness and Smiles. Have a wonderful life together. God bless."- (sic)

Popular actess Kriti Kharbanda wrote "Happy happy married life @chirusarja @meghanasraj ❤️❤️ wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness!!!!". - (sic)