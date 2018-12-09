 »   »   »  Dhruva Sarja Engagement Photos: The ‘Action Prince’ Gets Engaged, Darshan Attends The Ceremony

Dhruva Sarja Gets Engaged

In an exciting development, Dhruva Sarja got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Prerana earlier today(December 9, 2018). The engagement ceremony was held in a traditional way and it proved to be a sweet affair.

About The Ceremony

During the ceremony, Dhruva Sarja gave his future wife a custom-made ring and this made the occasion even more special. According to a TOI report, the ring is worth nearly Rs 21 Lakh. Apparently, Dhruva had some specifications in mind and went out of his way to ensure that the ring lived up to the expectations.

Darshan Attends The Ceremony

Actor Darshan, who is one of the most popular names in Sandawood, attended the ceremony and blessed the couple. The ‘Challenging Star' shares a good rapport with Dhruva's family and his presence at the ceremony added a new dimension to it.

The Background

Recently, while talking about Dhruva Sarja's engagement, his brother Chiranjeevi had said that the family was extremely happy about the young man's decision to add a new dimension to his life. He had also said that everyone in the family has known Prerana right from the time she was a kid and is fond of her.

On The Work Front

On a related note, Dhruva Sarja is going through a good phase on the professional l front these days. He was last seen in Bhajari which hit the screens in 2017 and opened to a good response at the box office. A romantic drama, it also had Rachita Ram in the lead. Dhruva Sarja currently has Pogaru in his kitty. In it, he will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna.