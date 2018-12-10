 »   »   »  Dhruva Sarja-Prerana Engagement: These Candid Inside Photos Are Worth Their Weight In Gold!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There's no denying the fact that the young and dashing Dhruva Sarja is one of the most talented young heartthrobs in the Kannada film industry today. A gifted aritiste, the 30-year-old enjoys a pretty enviable fan following courtesy his remarkable versatility as a performer, effective performances, lively screen presence and bindass nature. The 'Action Prince' has acted in a few critically and commercially successful films and this has helped his career in a big way. Yesterday(December 9, 2018), he got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Prerana in a memorable ceremony.
Now, some candid inside photos from the engagement ceremony are going viral.
Love Is In The Air!
Dhruva Sarja can be seen chilling with his fiancee Prerana Iin this lovely photo. Their chemistry is quite crackling and this proves that they are truly in love with each other. Interestingly, Dhruva had gifted a custom-made ring that cost a bomb to the lady during the ceremony.
Another Lovely Pic!
Here is another golden photo of the the two. Dhruva seems to be enjoying his soon-to-be wife's company to the fullest. Love is such a beautiful thing indeed!
Haripriya With The Couple
Actress Haripriya was one of the guests who attended the engagement ceremony . In this awesome photo, she can be seen spending some precious moments with Dhruva Sarja and Prerana. Actor Arjun Sarja too can be seen with them.
Darshan Bonds With Dhruva
As reported earlier, Darshan had attended the ceremony and blessed the couple. In this pic, the Mr Airavata actor can be seen sharing a light mont with the 'Action Prince' Darsha shares a goodf bond with the family. He is currently working with Arjun in the highly ambitious Kurukshetra.
A Good Time For Dhruva Sarja
On a related note, this is a Dhruva Sarja is going through a good front on the work front as well. He was last seen in Bhajari which did well at thew box office. At present, he has Pogaru in his kitty. In it, he will be seen alongside the much-loved Rashmika Mandanna. We are happy for him and hope that he has a terrific future.
