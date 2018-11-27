 »   »   »  Did Sudeep Skip Ambareesh's Funeral In Order To Avoid Darshan?

Sudeep Skips The Funeral

While almost all the big stars attended the cremation, actor Sudeep remained conspicuous by his absence. The Ranna star shared a good bond with Ambareesh and was one of the first stars to react to his demise. This made his absence quite shocking.

Did He Want To Avoid Darshan?

The buzz is that Sudeep skipped the funeral in order to avoid meeting Darshan. Deepanna and the 'Challenging Star' were good friends at one point in time. However, last year, something went wrong between the two. In a series of tweets, Darshan officially and publicly ended his friendship with Sudeep.

"Me & Sudeep aren't Friends Anymore. We are just Actors working for Kannada Industry. No more speculations please. That's the end of it," he had said.

The Background

Soon, it was revealed that in an old interview Sudeep had spoken his bond with Darshan. And, according to the Mr Airavata star, Deepanna had wrongly taken credit for helping him bag his first film as a lead actor.

Sudeep's Note For Ambareesh

While Sudeep skipped the funeral, he did write an emotional note for Ambi and called his death a big blow for the industry.

"The world of cinema received another big blow n once again a bad one. We lost another Legend . With him ,,We lost our Leader,,a parent ,,a guide,,a blessing hand,,a voice,,a strength,,a power,,a shoulder,,a friend,, we have lost a beautiful soul. The news was heart breaking ,,, but seeing the Legend sleeping like this is heart tearing. We all have known him and seen him as one Dynamic personality who commanded respect every place he was present at and an Unmatchable Aura. A person who had no boundaries n lived life KING SIZE."

Sudeep's Special Bond With Ambi

Interestingly, Sudeep was the producer of Ambareesh's last big release Ambi Ning Vayassaytho . The film hit the screens earlier this year and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The buzz is that, following Ambareesh's death, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho might get released in theatres once again. However, this is yet to be confirmed.