Exclusive Video: Diganth-Aindrita Ray To Get Married On December 12, Actress Makes The Announcement

    The dashing Diganth is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular young stars in the Kannada film industry today. The young heartthrob enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, simple personality, humble nature, sincere performances and charming screen presence During his career, he has starred in quite a few notable films and this has helped him carve a niche for himself. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Dignath fans out there.

    Diganth

    In an exciting development, Diganth is all set to tie the knot with actress Aindrita Ray. While confirming the news, the Bhajarangi actress posted a sweet message that created a buzz in the industry.

    "To have and to hold....putting rumours to rest.. Now i have the dimple and the diamond both 😉
    @diganthmanchale ❤ #gettinghitched," she added.

    The actress also shared the good news on the shoot location of her film, Garuda. Here is an exclusive video of her making the announcement.

    Their wedding ceremonies will be spread over two days. On December 11, the Haldi ceremony will be held amidst fanfare. The next day, they'll be exchanging wedding vows.

    Diganth and Aindrita Ray have known each other for quite a few years and have often been asked questions about their relationship.

    A few months ago, Diganth had hinted at his plans for marriage during a show.

    "I said I was getting married, but didn't mention to whom," he had added on a lighter note

    We are happy for the lovebirds and hope they have a happy married life

