 »   »   »  Diganth-Aindrita Wedding : Couple Gifts Midi Pickle- Rasgullas To The Guests; Festivities Begin

The charming Diganth is beyond the shadow of a doubt, one of the most popular young actors in the Kannada film industry today. Sandalwood's much-loved 'Doodhpedha' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his chocolate boy looks, humble personality, humble nature, sincere performances and charming screen presence During his career, he has starred in quite a few successful films and this has helped him find firm footing in the industry.
At present, he is gearing up to tie the knot with his close friend Aindrita Ray. And, as expected, this has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. With the festivities all set to begin here's a look at everything you need to know about the wedding.
Festivities To Begin From Today
Diganth and Aindrita will be tying the knot at the Discovery village Resort near Nandi Hills. The resort has been booked from today(December 10. 2018) to December 13, 2018. As such, the buzz is that the festivities will begin from today itself.
Gifts For The Guests
The lovebirds have gifted Midi Pickle and Bengali Rasgulla to the guests as the wedding invitation gift. And, as expected, this sweet gesture has made the special time even more memorable.
A Reception On The Cards
Once the two officially become man and wife, they will throwing a grand reception in Bengaluru. The reception will be held on December 14, 2018 and several Sandalwood stars are likely to be a part of it.
About Diganth-Aindrita's Lovestory
Diganth and Aindrita reportedly began dating each other shortly after working together in the 2009 release Manasaare. Unlike some of their contemporaries, they never really rejected the reports of them being close friends and this created a buzz in the industry. A couple of years ago, Diganth suffered an eye injury during a shoot. Aindrita supported him during this difficult time and this strengthened the bond between them.
On The Work Front...
This is a busy time for Diganth on the professional side of things. He was last seen in the well-received Katheyondu Shuruvagide. At present, he has Hit Wicket and Fortuner in his kitty. Just like Digi, Aindrita has a few projects in her kitty. She will soon be seen in Garuda. Besides this, she also has Hindi film in her kitty.
