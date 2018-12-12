English
Diganth-Aindrita Ray Wedding: The First Photos Of The Couple To Be Released Around This Time

    The lovely and charming Diganth is beyond any doubt one of the most talented and successful young actors in the Kannada film industry, During his career, he has acted in quite a few popular films and this has helped 'Doodhpeda' find a foothold in the industry. At present, he is gearing up to tie the knot with Aindrita Ray. The soul mates are slated to walk down the aisle today(December 12, 2018).

    As expected, this has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans, The two are slated to exchange the wedding vows at 6 PM and the first pictures of the couple will be released at around 7 PM on ShareChat which is a popular social app,

    Aindrita and Diganth began dating each other shortly after the release of the 2009 release Minnasare. Their relationship grew strong stronger in the following years and this created a buzz in the industry.

    Recently, Diganth had told a leading daily that Aindrita has completely changed him as a person and made him believe in love.

    "I was never the romantic one but Aindrita has put her all into the relationship. I've slowly learnt how to value and cherish that love," he says. "We have grown and matured together," he had added.

    This is a happy time for the lovebirds and we wish them good luck for the future.

    Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 16:36 [IST]
