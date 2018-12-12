 »   »   »  Diganth And Aindrita Ray Have A Blast At The Haldi Ceremony; Inside Pics Out

Dashing!

Digi looked smart as he sported a traditional look for the haldi ceremony. As expected, he was in a happy mood and seemed to be enjoying the moment to the fullest. This is a special time for him and we are happy for him.

The Man Of The Moment

Here is another click of Diganth during the ceremony. He seems to be enjoying each and every moment of the special occasion to the fullest.

Stunning!

Just like Diganth, Aindrita looked stunning during the haldi ceremony. Her grace and elegance are

hard to miss. She sure knows how to make an impact and make hearts skip a beat. What a beauty!

Totally In Love

Diganth and Aindrita can be seen dancing together in these priceless photos. The two seem to be completely in love with each other.

Ravishing Ragini

Actress Ragini too attended the ceremony and grabbed plenty of attention. Here is a stunning photo of the stylish lady from the function. She truly is a stunner!

Their Love Story

Digi and the Bengali beauty reportedly began dating each other shortly after working together in the critically-acclaimed Manasaare. There bond grew stronger in the subsequent years and this created a great deal of buzz in the industry. . A couple of years ago, Diganth suffered an eye injury while shooting for a film. His lady love supported him during this unfortunate time and this strengthened the bond between them big time. We wish the two the very best for the future and hope that they enjoy the wedding day to the fullest.