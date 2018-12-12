English
Diganth And Aindrita Ray Have A Blast At The Haldi Ceremony; Inside Pics Out

By
    It is an open secret that the much-loved Diganth is one of the biggest and most popular actors in the Kannada film industry today. Fondly refered to as 'Deedhpeda', the young heartthrob njoys a strong fan following thanks to his chocolate boy looks, humble personality, humble nature, sincere performances and charming screen presence During his career, he has starred in quite a few successful films and this has helped him find firm footing in the industry. The star is all set to tie the knot with actress Aindrita Ray today(December 12, 2018). The haldi ceremony was held yesterday(December 10, 2018) and it proved to be a memorable affair.

    Dashing!

    Digi looked smart as he sported a traditional look for the haldi ceremony. As expected, he was in a happy mood and seemed to be enjoying the moment to the fullest. This is a special time for him and we are happy for him.

    The Man Of The Moment

    Here is another click of Diganth during the ceremony. He seems to be enjoying each and every moment of the special occasion to the fullest.

    Stunning!

    Just like Diganth, Aindrita looked stunning during the haldi ceremony. Her grace and elegance are
    hard to miss. She sure knows how to make an impact and make hearts skip a beat. What a beauty!

    Totally In Love

    Diganth and Aindrita can be seen dancing together in these priceless photos. The two seem to be completely in love with each other.

    Ravishing Ragini

    Actress Ragini too attended the ceremony and grabbed plenty of attention. Here is a stunning photo of the stylish lady from the function. She truly is a stunner!

    Their Love Story

    Digi and the Bengali beauty reportedly began dating each other shortly after working together in the critically-acclaimed Manasaare. There bond grew stronger in the subsequent years and this created a great deal of buzz in the industry. . A couple of years ago, Diganth suffered an eye injury while shooting for a film. His lady love supported him during this unfortunate time and this strengthened the bond between them big time. We wish the two the very best for the future and hope that they enjoy the wedding day to the fullest.

    Read more about: diganth aindrita ray
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:11 [IST]
