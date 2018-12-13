 »   »   »  Diganth And Aindrita Ray Tie The Knot In A Memorable Ceremony; Photo Inside!

Diganth-Aindrita Get Married

Diganth tied the knot with the noted actress Aindrita Ray yesterday(December 12, 2018) and began a new chapter in life. The wedding took place in Nandi Hills as per Bengali customs. As expected, it proved to be a sweet and memorable affair that created a buzz in the industry.

First Photo Out!

The first photo of the star couple is out and it is a delight for all and sundry. The two look good together and seem to be enjoying the special moment to the fullest. Diganth looks smart in a Kurta Pyjama while 'Andy' looks mesmerising in a red sari. They truly are made for each other.

Diganth About Aindrita

Recently, while talking about his wedding, Diganth had told a leading daily that Aindrita has completely changed him as a person and helped him enjoy the true meaning of love .

"I was never the romantic one but Aindrita has put her all into the relationship. I've slowly learnt how to value and cherish that love," he says. "We have grown and matured together," he had added.

About Their Love story

In case you did not know, Diganth and the Bengali lady appsarently began seeing each other each other shortly after working together in the 2009 release Manasaare. There bond grew stronger in the following years and this created a great deal of buzz in the film world. A couple of years ago, Digi suffered a major eye injury during the shoot of a film. Aindrita supported him during the difficult time and this strengthened their bond in a big way. We wish them a long a happy life. Stay blessed!