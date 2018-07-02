 »   »   »  Dileep Row: The Kannada Film Industry Lashes Out At AMMA For Taking Back The Actor

'It's Inappropriate'

In a hard-hitting letter, KFI and FIRE stated that the decision to welcome back Dileep is 'unfair' and added that it should be reversed at the earliest.

"Although we of KFI & FIRE espouse the Constitutional notion of ‘innocent until proven guilty,' we deem AMMA's reinstatement as even more inappropriate since the victim has been a member of AMMA and the accused has yet to be acquitted of all wrongdoing," read the letter.

Sandalwood Stars Back The Letter

Interestingly, the letter has been signed by several stars from the Kannada film industry and might turn out to be an embarrassment for Mollywood. Prakash Raj, Rakshit Shetty and Shruthi Hariharan are just some of the big names who have supported the letter and condemned AMMA.

The Attacked Actress Is Disappointed With AMMA

As it so happens, following Dileep's return, the attacked actress had quit AMMA and criticised the organisation for openly supporting Dileep. Following this, Rima Kallingal, Geetu Mohandas and Remya Nambeesan too had resigned from AMMA.

Mohanlal's Response

Following the outrage, AMMA President Mohanlal had defended the decision to take back Dileep and added that the move was 'an emotion that had no voice of opposition'.

"We strongly believe that the organisation AMMA has existed all this while, having realised the true essence of the word. I'm writing this note with immense pain, that AMMA has been at the receiving end of unfair criticism through the media. It was a unanimous sentiment that was raised in the general body meeting of AMMA held on June 26, 2018, that action against Dileep be frozen," he had stated.

To Conclude...

This recent development indicates that AMMA's reputation has taken a terrible beating because of the Dileep situation. It will be worth watching if the organisation is able recover in the days to come.