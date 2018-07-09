 »   »   »  Exclusive! Priya Anand About Orange: It Is The Perfect Follow Up To Raajakumara

Related Articles
- Ezra Box Office Final Collections: Enters 50-Crore Club!
- AMAZING! Raajakumara Mania Starts All Over The State!
- Ezra Box Office Worldwide Collections: Enters The 40-Crore Club!
- Ezra's Stunning Performance: 5 Records Broken By The Prithviraj Starrer At The Kochi Multiplexes!
- Ezra Box Office: First Weekend (3 Days) Collections
- Producers Of Raajakumara Confirm The Audio Release Date!
- Ezra Box Office First Day Collections: The Prithviraj Starrer Makes A Bumper Opening!
- Ezra FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre
- Ezra Movie Review: True Horror Is Here!
- Ezra: 5 Reasons To Watch The Movie!
- Ezra Official Trailer Crosses 1 Millions Views On YouTube!
- Prithviraj's Ezra Gets A New Release Date?
Last year, actress Priya Anand made her Kannada debut with the much-hyped Raajakumara and added a new dimension to her career. A Santhosh Ananddram directorial, it featured Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead became an 'industry hit'.
Now, nearly one year later, Priya is shooting for her second Sandalwood film Orange. In it, the lovely lady will be seen alongside 'Golden Star' Ganesh and this has created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. During a recent EXCLUSIVE interview with Filmibeat, Priya spoke about Orange and praised the Kannada film industry.
About Orange
Talking about Orange, the actress called it the perfect 'follow up' to Raajakumara and added that it's a commercial entertainer which will click with the family audience.
"The director and I had been talking about the film for some time and finally my dates worked out. My first movie in Kannada Raajakumara was a superhit and I wanted to make sure that my second film too was truly special. Orange is a good follow up to Raajakumara. It has commercial elements but is a family-entertainer," added Priya.
'Ganesh Is So Sweet'
Praising her co-star Ganesh, Priya said that he is a sweet and humble person. He went on to add that he is a source of inspiration for his fans as he has achieved a lot despite being an 'outsider'.
"He is so sweet. He is an inspiration as he has made it big in the industry despite being an outsider. Ganesh is quite humble and extremely family oriented. He has got a warm smile and is a quiet person," she added.
About Shooting For Orange
Priya also said that she is enjoying shooting for Raajkumara to the fullest.
"It is a nice experience. A lot of the people who are working on Orange had worked on Raajakumara as well. It is nice to work with them again," added Priya
About The Kannada Film Industry and Her Future Plans
Praising the Kannada film industry, Priya said that she wants to do more Kannada films in the near future and added that Sandalwood is associated with some really good films.She also said that language is not a barrier for her.
"I would love to do more Kannada films. I had a warm welcome and really like the way people have treated me. I also like some of the films that has come from the industry. I understand a lot of Kannada and face no difficulties in memorising my lines. All in all, language is not a barrier for me," added the star.
So, are you looking forward to Orange? Comments, please!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.