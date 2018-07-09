English
 »   »   »  Exclusive! Priya Anand About Orange: It Is The Perfect Follow Up To Raajakumara

Exclusive! Priya Anand About Orange: It Is The Perfect Follow Up To Raajakumara

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Last year, actress Priya Anand made her Kannada debut with the much-hyped Raajakumara and added a new dimension to her career. A Santhosh Ananddram directorial, it featured Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead became an 'industry hit'.

    priya anand

    Now, nearly one year later, Priya is shooting for her second Sandalwood film Orange. In it, the lovely lady will be seen alongside 'Golden Star' Ganesh and this has created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. During a recent EXCLUSIVE interview with Filmibeat, Priya spoke about Orange and praised the Kannada film industry.

    About Orange

    Talking about Orange, the actress called it the perfect 'follow up' to Raajakumara and added that it's a commercial entertainer which will click with the family audience.

    "The director and I had been talking about the film for some time and finally my dates worked out. My first movie in Kannada Raajakumara was a superhit and I wanted to make sure that my second film too was truly special. Orange is a good follow up to Raajakumara. It has commercial elements but is a family-entertainer," added Priya.

    'Ganesh Is So Sweet'

    Praising her co-star Ganesh, Priya said that he is a sweet and humble person. He went on to add that he is a source of inspiration for his fans as he has achieved a lot despite being an 'outsider'.

    "He is so sweet. He is an inspiration as he has made it big in the industry despite being an outsider. Ganesh is quite humble and extremely family oriented. He has got a warm smile and is a quiet person," she added.

    About Shooting For Orange

    Priya also said that she is enjoying shooting for Raajkumara to the fullest.

    "It is a nice experience. A lot of the people who are working on Orange had worked on Raajakumara as well. It is nice to work with them again," added Priya

    About The Kannada Film Industry and Her Future Plans

    Praising the Kannada film industry, Priya said that she wants to do more Kannada films in the near future and added that Sandalwood is associated with some really good films.She also said that language is not a barrier for her.

    "I would love to do more Kannada films. I had a warm welcome and really like the way people have treated me. I also like some of the films that has come from the industry. I understand a lot of Kannada and face no difficulties in memorising my lines. All in all, language is not a barrier for me," added the star.

    So, are you looking forward to Orange? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue