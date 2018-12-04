 »   »   »  Ganesh To Reprise Vijay Sethupathi's Role In The Kannada Remake of This Recent Hit

If you are a fan of the Kannada heartthrob Ganesh then we have some awesome news in store for you. According to the latest reports, the 'Golden Star' is all set to star in the Kannada remake of the Tamil hit 96. The remake is likely to be backed by Preetham Gubbi and will probably start rolling from January 2019. The remake will be titled 99 as opposed to 96. While Ganesh has been signed on to play the hero, the makers are yet to zero in on the female lead.

In case you did not know, 96 was a romantic-drama and featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead, The film hit the screens on October 4, 2018 and received rave reviews because of the crackling chemistry between 'Makkal Selvan' and Trisha.

In fact, such was the impact of 96 that some fans called it the 'romantic film of the year'. Let us hope that the Sandalwood version does justice to the original film.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Ganesh. He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Orange which hits the screens on December 7, 2018. In it, he will be seen alongside Priya Anand. Ganesh also has Geetha in his kitty. It is touted to be one of the biggest releases of his career.

