Happy Birthday Divya Spandana: Rashmika Mandanna Wishes The Actress On Her Special Day

By
    The charming Rashmika Mandanna is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular young actresses in the Kannada film industry today. The powerhouse of talent enjoys a pretty good fan following thanks to her girl-next-door looks, sweet personality, mesmerising screen presence and bindass nature. During her career, the actress has worked with quite a few heartthrobs and this has worked wonders for her career. Now, Rashmika is in the news for a sweet reason.

    As it so happens, earlier today(November 29, 2018), she took to Twitter and wished the noted actress turned politician Divya Spandana on her birthday. This is a sweet gesture on her part and it is bound to make fans like her even more.

    Rashmika

    In case you did not know, Divya was an integral part of Kannada cinema and she acted in quite a few big films. Her most noteworthy films are Amrithadhare, Just Maath Maathalli and Mussanjemaatu to name a few.

    In 2012, she joined the Youth Congress and began a new chapter in life. Thereafter, she shifted to politics and her film career took a backseat. At present, she is a key member of the Congress.

    On a related. Rashmika was last seen in Devadas which underperformed at the box office. At present, she has the Telugu film Dear Comrade and the eagerly awaited Pogaru in her kitty.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 18:23 [IST]
