 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Rishab Shetty: These Popular Films Prove That He Has A Bright Future

Ulidavaru Kandante

Ulidavaru Kandante was directed by Rakshit Shetty who also played the lead. A crime-drama, it did well at the box office. In it, Rishab played a supporting role and impressed the fans with his performance. The film was later remade in Tamil as Richie with Nivin Pauly in the lead.

Ricky

Released in 2016, this hard-hitting thriller revolved around the burning issue of Naxalism and marked Rishab's directorial debut. Featuring Rakshit Shetty and Haripriya in the lead, the film was shot in 69 days against a modest budget of Rs 3.76 Crore. Upon release, Ricky did reasonably well at the box office and impressed the movie buffs.

Kirik Party

Rishab's second film as director, Kirik Party featured Rakshit Shetty in the lead and ended up becoming a massive hit. Also starring Rasmika Mandanna and Samyuktha Hegde, it was a breezy romantic-comedy and clicked with younger generation. Kirik Party was later remade in Telugu as Kirrak Party. Actor Nikhil Siddhartha played the lead in the Tollywood remake.

To Conclude...

Rishab is indeed one of the most promising young directors in Sandalwood and has already proved his range as a film-maker. He has a bright future and might soon become a major player in the industry. We wish him a happy birthday and hope that he has a terrific year.