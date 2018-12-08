 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Shanvi: Asmita Sood Wishes the Young Lady On Her Special Day

The elegant Shanvi is arguably one of the most talented and promising young actresses in Sandalwood today. During her career, the stylish lady has carved a niche in the industry thanks to her ravishing looks, magnetic personality, bindass nature and effective performances. Over the years, she has acted alongside some of the industry's biggest stars and this has worked wonders for her career. Now, here is some good news for all you Shanvi fans out there. Today(December 8, 2018), on the occasion of her birthday, the Victory 2 actress Asmita Sood took to Twitter and wished her on her special day.

"Happy Happy birthday my cuteness!!! @shanvisrivastav 💕 u light up every place u go!! Shine on!!! #happybirthday #shanvi #fellowsagittarian," she added.

This is a sweet gesture on the young lady's part.

Shanvi was born on December 8, 1992 in Varanasi. She began her acting career with the 2012 release Lovely. In 2014, she entered the Kannada film industry with Chandralekha and added a new dimension to her career. In the following years, she acted in several popular films such as Mufti and Tarak and this worked wonders for her career.

At present, she has Avane Srimannarayana and Geetha in her kitty. Avane Srimannarayana is a Rakshit Shetty starrer while Geetha has Ganesh in the lead.

We wish Shanvi a happy birthday and hope that she has a good year ahead!