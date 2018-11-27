 »   »   »  Kaliyuga Karna: The Golden Heart Of The Rebel Star Ambareesh!

The phrase, 'Kaliyuga Karna’, wasn’t just coined for a movie title or for his trivial philanthropic deeds towards the society but instead, for his large heart and hands which were extended both to the industry colleagues and general public during the need of the hour.

Ambareesh’s nature was often compared with jackfruit, as many people described him as a man who appears rough outside while the inner side being sweet and soft.

Tarun Sudheer, film director and son of yesteryear antagonist, Sudheer, once stated that Ambareesh had held the hands of the deadly on-screen villain’s family when they were in deep financial crisis and, if not for the Mandyada Gandu, then the family had to face the unimaginable bitter reality. He went on to add that Ambi was a living god for his family.

The industry has witnessed many legendary antagonists and Toogudeepa Srinivas was one among them. Challenging Star Darshan, son of Toogudeepa Srinivas, has now converted their family name into a brand name in the industry while his younger brother is a successful director. But there was a time when the senior Toogudeepa fell short of money for his house renovation and it was our Kaliyuga Karna, who stepped in to do the needful. This was just one of the few instances where the latter had been supportive of the former. Darshan’s gratitude and affection towards Ambi Mama is evident during their interactions on-screen and his respect towards the legendary actor-turned politician. Darshan once had even stated that the challenging star is the eldest son of Ambareesh & Sumalatha.

It was during the promotions of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s debut vehicle, Vaayuputra, when Arjun Sarja (Also the producer of the movie) revealed that the carefree actor worked for peanuts in the movie. The action king also added that it was the very same Rebel Star who helped his father (Shakthi Prasad) during a crunch situation.

At many instances, our do-gooder was deceived by few self-claimed fans and general public in pretext of ill-health. The said swindlers either approached Ambi with fake medical prescriptions or with ailment complaints just to squeeze some quick bucks enchasing his generosity. It was only after some considerable time did our Kanwarlal realize that he was being fooled by a few. Post realizing the reality, Ambi then started referring the genuinely needy patients to a certain nursing home in Rajajinagar bearing the expenses and thus, eliminating the direct monetary assistance.

Ambareesh’s philanthropic deeds prompted the chief secretary and chairman of Krishna Trust, Kengeri, to invite reel & real life star as the chief guest for the inauguration of the mentally retarded school. GJ Mohan, the then Chief Secretary shared, Ambareesh was generous to accept the invitation and vouched to extend his support whenever needed.

Rebel Star Ambareesh isn’t just an actor or a politician but instead, an emotion for Karnataka and Kannadigas. As Superstar Rajinikanth stated, “We may have another actor like Ambareesh, but we could never have another person like him”.