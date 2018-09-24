 »   »   »  Kannada Actors Darshan, Devaraj and Prajwal Devaraj Meet With An Accident In Mysore!

Popular Kannada Actors Darshan, who is fondly called Challenging star, senior actor Devaraj and his son Prajwal Devaraj, met with a car accident on Monday (September 24, 2018) morning at 3:30 AM. According to the reports, the incident had occurred in a region called Hinka, which is a place near Mysore.

The reports doing the rounds indicate that the driver of the vehicle had lost the control and the car went on to hit the divider. According to the reports, all three of them were in Mysore for the shooting of a movie. Darshan has reportedly suffered from a hand fracture. On the other hand, reports suggest that senior actor Devaraj has suffered a minor injury on his chest, whereas young actor Prajwal Devaraj and one of his friends have suffered a neck injury. All four of them have been admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital, which is located in Mysore. Reports have come out that there is nothing to worry about and all of them are out of danger.

Meanwhile, the first look poster of Darshan's next big movie was launched yesterday (September 23, 2018). The much loved actor took to his social media pages to launch the first look poster of the movie Yajamana, which is being directed by P Kumar.